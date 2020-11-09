Local parties weigh in on Presidential election

ROCHESTER, Minn. - People across the nation have been celebrating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's win. On Saturday, President-Elect Joe Biden stated that he is putting into motion his battle plan to move the country forward. He added he plans on being the President of the people with the goal of united the country. President Donald Trump has yet to concede and plans on filing a series of lawsuits Monday.

"The president team and his legal team think there is multiple instances of voter fraud throughout the united states," said Aaron Farris, secretary of the Minnesota First Congressional District Republican Party.

"It's pretty clear that Biden has won and Trump is in denial, but that doesn't make the results any different," Said Mark Liebow, Chair of The Olmsted Democratic Farmers Labor Party.

Minnesotans came out in high volumes. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, about 80 percent of Minnesotans voted in this election.

“In our part of the state, there was a 14 percent increase in the number of voters from 2016-2020, which is way higher than the population growth during that period,” said Liebow. “Turns out a lot of people could vote by mail. Roughly 2/3 who voted before election day voted DFL."

There were talks of turning Minnesota Red. Yet the state ultimately stayed blue.

"Say what about president trump, but he drives people out to vote; he motivates people,” said Farris. “We had so many wins around the state that we weren't expecting."

While both parties see things differently on voter turnout, Both Liebow and Farris agree that the President elects focal point in 2021 should be the pandemic.