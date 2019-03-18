Clear
Local 4-H club collects shoes for those in need

A local effort to raise money for families in need.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 9:52 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

AUSTIN, Minn.-The numbers are alarming, according to feedingamerica.org, around 40 million people struggle with hunger across the country.
That's why there's an effort happening in our area to feed Minnesota families in need. The Rock Solid 4-H Club is hosting it’s annual shoe collection.
It's called "Shoe Away Hunger.” For the last 5 years students have helped collected thousands of shoes.
There are places throughout Austin where people can drop off their shoes. and then Isaac, Lydia and Seanna will pack to take to the twin cities where the shoes will be sold and the money will be donated to needy families. Isaac, Lydia and Seanna see it as a way to help both people and the environment.

“It gives you a good feeling when you're like killing two birds with one stone you know by helping the environment and other people and cleaning people's closet,”

if you'd like to help, they will be collecting shoes until mid-April.

You can drop shoes off in the yellow boxes at:

Austin Locations
•Bethlehem Free Methodist Church
•St. John’s Lutheran Church
•Faith Evangelical Free Church
•Queen of Angels Catholic Church
•Mower County 4-H Building
•Sterling Main Street

Outside of Austin
•Little Cedar Lutheran Church
•First Baptist Church

