Muslim community seeks protection



The New Zealand terror attack has prompted the Rochester Muslim community to take action.

Muslim Community leaders have reached out to law enforcement asking for extra patrols for the next couple of days.

Community Leader Regina Mustafa says the terrorist attack hits close to home.

"This mosque was targeted in June of last year when there was bacon left in the parking lot and near the front entrance," said Mustafa

For those of the Muslim faith, bacon is considered unclean.

She says over the years many Muslims in the Rochester area have endured racism and discrimination on many levels.

"Here in this location we don't have much in terms of safety," said Mustafa.

Friday's attack has prompted the Muslim community to ask for help.

"We need to have somebody from the police come in," said Mustafa.

Captain Mike Drees say keeping the community safe is their primary function.

"We have officers that are assigned to the beat in the area where the mosque is at and we will give extra patrol and try and give that extra presence and let both people that are coming and going from the mosque that we are trying to be responsive to those concerns that they have," said Drees.

Around noon Friday a Rochester patrol officer visited Masjid-Abubakr-Al-Seddiq to check on everyone.

"In this instance when we were made aware of some of the things that were happening in the world one of our response was to reach out to local FBI chapter," said Drees

Mustafa says she is meeting with local law enforcement next week to talk about community relations.