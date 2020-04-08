Loans available for small businesses experiencing hardship from COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thanks to a desperately needed economic stimulus package for small businesses, tens of thousands of employees will get to keep their jobs and paychecks. Sterling State Bank announced Wednesday that it funding over $30 million to small businesses in the communities it serves.

“It’s not everybody, but almost every business owner in the United States right now has the equivalent of a lottery ticket in their pocket,” Tyler Coleman, Vice President of Sterling State Bank said.

It’s a loan that allows businesses to get through this difficult time while they try to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, and pay their employees. It’s all part of the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Payroll Protection Program – a $349 billion stimulus package geared toward small businesses with less than 500 employees in your community that has encountered a hardship from COVID-19.

“The loan is available to almost every business in the United States,” Coleman said. “So, that money will be used up at some point so there’s kind of a rush to get those loans applied for and funded.”

Coleman says that it is a forgivable loan.

“If you use the money correctly as they want you to, then after eight weeks, you prove that you’ve used the money correctly and the SBA and federal government will forgive that loan or a portion of it.”

In other words, keep your payroll, utilities, rent, and mortgage interest the same and you could end up owing little to nothing. Sterling State Bank has already aided local businesses in excess of $30 million since Friday. Don’t worry, they’re working around the clock t ensure that your business can still thrive.

“We’ve been working here out of one of our branch offices until two o’clock at night,” Coleman added.

Coleman says that one of his biggest concerns right now is perhaps that not enough businesses know about the loan and are simply passing up free money.

For more information from the SBA, click here, or from here from Sterling State Bank.