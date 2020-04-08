Loans are now available to help out small businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program is a 349 billion dollar emergency loan program that was created last week with President Trump's signing of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

Rochester Market President at Sterling State Bank, Lonny Hickey, said each loan is a different amount depending on the size of the business and how many employees it has. He explained it means everything to him to be able to help out small businesses, which he calls the heart and soul of the city. "If they're struggling, then we're struggling and everyone else is struggling," Hickey said. "So the faster we can get them the money, the better off they're gonna be and the better off everyone else is gonna be."

The owner of Discover Magical Moments Daycare Center West, Renae Loth-Birch, just received the SBA loan. She said it's a stressful time right now, but she still has to work and secure the jobs for her employees. She said her daycare center takes care of a lot of people working in the hospital. "Most of them are medical professionals, so we need to be here and they have been craziness up and down both sides, saying 'thank you for being there,'" Loth-Birch said. "We're giving out our curriculum for the ones that have to work from home, the kids are missing their teachers. So this is a very, very stressful time. I can't thank Sterling enough for helping us out."

If you're a small business owner and are interested, the applications are SBA's website. You can fill it out, talk with your accountant to document the loan and then send it to a bank where they will take care of the rest.