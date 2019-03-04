OAKDALE, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driver was killed when his load of steel beams shifted and crashed into the cab of his rig.
The patrol says 26-year-old Nelson Masse was southbound on Interstate 694 Saturday afternoon in Oakdale when he hit the brakes and the steel beams shifted into the cab, killing him.
No crash occurred as a result. The interstate was shut down for more than three hours as the accident was investigated and the scene was cleared.
Related Content
- Load of steel beams shifts, killing Minnesota semi driver
- Jackknifed Semis in Southeastern Minnesota
- Mason City semi driver involved in Minnesota accident
- Humboldt County driver killed in collision with semi
- Drivers being cautioned in Minnesota
- Chatfield semi driver in I-90 collision
- Rochester semi driver in deadly collision
- State Patrol: Semi carrying load of meat burns on I-35 in Worth County
- UPDATE: Steele County killers sentenced
- Semi collides with school van in western Minnesota
Scroll for more content...