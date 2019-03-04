Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Load of steel beams shifts, killing Minnesota semi driver

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driver was killed when his load of steel beams shifted and crashed into the cab of his rig.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 8:17 AM

OAKDALE, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driver was killed when his load of steel beams shifted and crashed into the cab of his rig.

The patrol says 26-year-old Nelson Masse was southbound on Interstate 694 Saturday afternoon in Oakdale when he hit the brakes and the steel beams shifted into the cab, killing him.

No crash occurred as a result. The interstate was shut down for more than three hours as the accident was investigated and the scene was cleared.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -24°
Albert Lea
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -21°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -14°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -23°
Rochester
Clear
-5° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -23°
We are tracking a very cold start to the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Monitor your daily spending

Image

Dr. Oz - Battling low back pain

Image

Tracking Brutally Cold Temperatures Today

Image

Dorothy Day cold weather beds

Image

Community support for family after devastating fire

Image

Grand Meadow welcomes home wrestler after state championship

Image

Recapping the Minnesota state wrestling champions

Image

Minnesota state wrestling finals

Image

Minnesota individual wrestling tournament semifinals

Image

OLDEST IOWA GIRLS

Community Events