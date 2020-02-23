ROCHESTER, Minn. - Liz Boldon is announcing her candidacy for Minnesota State House.
She's running to represent District 25B in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
She's a mother of three, nurse educator, and community organizer.
Locally, she started an effort to erase school lunch debt in Rochester.
Boldon will be seeking the DFL endorsement on March 21.
Currently, Duane Sauke represents District 25B. He is not seeking re-election.
Related Content
- Liz Boldon announces Minnesota State House run
- 3-term SE Minnesota Mayor announces run for Minnesota Senate
- Austin woman announces her candidacy for Minnesota house
- Illinois runs over Minnesota, 55-31
- Announcer pulled from Minnesota state hockey broadcast after lynching comment
- Minnesota state wrestling- Saturday
- Minnesota state wrestling semifinals
- Minnesota state wrestling finals
- Minnesota announces a deer management plan
- Habitat merger announced in southern Minnesota
Scroll for more content...