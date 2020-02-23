Liz Boldon announces Minnesota State House run

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Liz Boldon is announcing her candidacy for Minnesota State House.

She's running to represent District 25B in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

She's a mother of three, nurse educator, and community organizer.

Locally, she started an effort to erase school lunch debt in Rochester.

Boldon will be seeking the DFL endorsement on March 21.

Currently, Duane Sauke represents District 25B. He is not seeking re-election.