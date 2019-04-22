NIACC student tells his story about living and thriving with Tourettes

MASON CITY, Iowa- Giving a speech is a challenge for anyone but it's even more difficult for Trevor Smith, who faces physical ticks due to a mild case of Tourette.

He says those ticks worsen the more nervous he becomes. Mayo Clinic said he has one of the worst cases of Tourette syndrome they have ever seen.

"On a scale of 1-10., I think it’s about a seven or 8 at any given time,” he said.

Trevor was bullied in school; people didn’t understand his battle with the disorder also giving way to depression.

“I hid it from everyone else,” he said. “When I wrote my song, 'Crazy,' it was just kind of like opening my eyes are still things to get excited about in life,” Smith said.

He performed that song at the 2018 Tourettes Association Gala and then the call came that would change his life. Mayo Clinic Foundation would pay 85 percent of the cost for a procedure to limit his ticks.

“My family was really excited ... They were all crying but I took it differently, “he said. “I was just like, finally. I have been dealing with this my whole life already.”

While Trevor will continue to live with the disorder, he wants to shed light on the stereotypes that come along with Tourettes. The operation, when finally completed, would allow him to do things he never thought possible.

“I have been talking about starting to ride a motorcycle,” he laughed. “I would definitely have to make sure my ticks are reduced at that point.”

Smith has also started his own nonprofit group: Tourette Advocacy Foundation for teen and adults to network and discuss the challenges they face on a daily basis.