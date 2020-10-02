Living organ donations at Mayo Clinic amid pandemic: 'Anyone can donate a kidney'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Nearly 109,000 people are in need of a life-saving organ transplant. Of those, nearly 92,000 are waiting for a kidney according to United Network for Organ Sharing.

Mayo Clinic understands that need all too well. Back in March, doctors had to put their living donor transplants on hold due to the pandemic. They had to postpone procedures for 16 donor-recipient pairs.

At the end of April, surgeons were able to continue living donor transplants and made up their backlog in just a few weeks.

Dr. Patrick Dean is a transplant surgeon at Mayo Clinic. He said living donations are preferred because they tend to last longer and there's a shorter wait time to get one.

In order for transplants to happen, donors are needed.

"We don't have an organ donor shortage, there are 300 million adults in the country," Dr. Dean said. "What we have a shortage of is people who step forward to donate."

Anyone can be a living kidney donor. To learn more, click here.