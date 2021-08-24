Live updates from StormTeam3 as storms hit the viewing area

Rochester Mostly Cloudy 66° Hi: 87° Lo: 66° Feels Like: 66° More Weather Mason City Mostly Cloudy 67° Hi: 90° Lo: 69° Feels Like: 67° More Weather Albert Lea Mostly Cloudy 66° Hi: 90° Lo: 68° Feels Like: 66° More Weather Austin Partly Cloudy 70° Hi: 89° Lo: 69° Feels Like: 70° More Weather Charles City Mostly Cloudy 75° Hi: 90° Lo: 71° Feels Like: 75° More Weather

Multiple chances for showers and storms through the next several days.