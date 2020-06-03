Floyd family attorney calling for arrest of 3 officers who were on scene

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - The attorney for George Floyd and his family continue to call for the arrests of three officers who were on the scene when Floyd died while in police custody.

Speaking Wednesday at the site where Floyd was killed, attorney Ben Crump said all the officers who were there are complacent.

“They are complicit by their silence and their failure to act,” Crump said.

Crump also called the death “a tipping point.”

“This is a tipping point to change America and see if America truly believes in the words of Thomas Jefferson … All men are created equally.”

Crump also questioned why the officers were not as terrified watching the death as the rest of Americans who have watched the video.

“They are just as guilty for the death of George Floyd as officer Chouvin,” Crump said.

Chouvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.