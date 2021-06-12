Live country music is back in North Iowa

FOREST CITY, Iowa - After 2020 saw many major music shows cancelled, live outdoor concerts are back in North Iowa.

For the first time since 2019, campers from all across Iowa and surrounding states are packing the Winnebago Rally Grounds for an awesome weekend of high-energy fun, relaxation and music at Country Thunder. This is the first ever year for the annual country festival held in Forest City, now under the expanding name consisting of concerts in Wisconsin, Florida and Arizona, as well as the Canadian provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Jordan Dirksen of Alexander has been a regular at the festival for about five years now. After a year off from live music, he's pumped about the packed weekend full of music and fun, and of course, social interaction.

"It's a blast. What we do a lot of times is walk around the campgrounds, go to different parties around. Always a fun time here."

For Carrie Warmbier, it's her first time at the annual festival.

"It's pretty awesome! We had a blast last night, walking around and checking everything out. Excited for the concerts!"

There is still availability of campsites. While a couple of sections, Panther and Party Time, have been completely sold out, there are still some open spots in other sections. Prices range anywhere from $150-450, depending on if you have a tent or full-size camper.

