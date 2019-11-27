Clear
Little Free Pantries providing support for neighbors in need

They're popping up in neighborhoods across our area.

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 5:17 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's the season of giving. There's a simple way you can help your neighbors in need.

They're called Little Free Pantries and they're popping up in communities across the country, including in our area.

"So the little free pantry has essentials in there that are non-perishable items, such as canned goods," said Danielle Teal, the founder of Caring Acts of Kindess Everywhere.

People can take whatever items they need from the pantry. Community members are encouraged to donate to keep the pantries stocked.

"The Little Free Pantry in front of my house is utilized quite a bit. In fact, it gets emptied weekly. so there is an imminent need in our neighborhood for people that are perhaps hungry and need food," Teal said.

If you'd like to donate to a Little Free Pantry, find one near you here: http://mapping.littlefreepantry.org/

