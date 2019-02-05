MASON CITY, Iowa – The winner of the annual “People’s Choice” award for the River City Sculptures on Parade is “Little Fawn.”

The work of Nebraska artist Fritz Hoppe received the most votes out of 257 ballots cast by local residents and visitors from 19 different states. Mason City will now buy “Little Fawn” for permanent display on the sculpture walk and Hoppe will receive a plaque at the annual artist reception in May.

“This year’s balloting was very close,” says Sculptures on Parade chairperson Robin Anderson. “The winning sculpture had just few more votes than “Stand for the Flag”. All but one of the 25 sculptures in the competition received votes. It just goes to show that art truly is in the eye of the beholder. We’re thrilled with the response.”

The most popular sculptures besides the winner were:

- Stand for the Flag by Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby.

- Spaulding by Heidi Hoy of St. Bonifacius, MN.

- Mother and Child by Karen Crain of Littleton, CO.

Many of the remaining sculptures are available for sale or lease. For more information, contact River City Sculptures on Parade at 641.423.5724.