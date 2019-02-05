Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'Little Fawn" named the People's Choice in Mason City

Winner of annual sculpture vote.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 9:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – The winner of the annual “People’s Choice” award for the River City Sculptures on Parade is “Little Fawn.”

The work of Nebraska artist Fritz Hoppe received the most votes out of 257 ballots cast by local residents and visitors from 19 different states. Mason City will now buy “Little Fawn” for permanent display on the sculpture walk and Hoppe will receive a plaque at the annual artist reception in May.

“This year’s balloting was very close,” says Sculptures on Parade chairperson Robin Anderson. “The winning sculpture had just few more votes than “Stand for the Flag”. All but one of the 25 sculptures in the competition received votes. It just goes to show that art truly is in the eye of the beholder. We’re thrilled with the response.”

The most popular sculptures besides the winner were:

- Stand for the Flag by Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby.
- Spaulding by Heidi Hoy of St. Bonifacius, MN.
- Mother and Child by Karen Crain of Littleton, CO.

Many of the remaining sculptures are available for sale or lease. For more information, contact River City Sculptures on Parade at 641.423.5724.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -2°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 8°
Charles City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 8°
Rochester
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 1°
Tracking several rounds of snow showers through the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Our Next Round of Significant Snow

Image

Keeping bees warm during the winter

Image

Golden Apple Award: Sherry Klein

Image

Collaborative Meeting with DMC and Rochester officials

Image

Hog moratorium proposed in Iowa

Image

Paper lanterns released to honor sisters killed in crash

Image

DMC Board toasts decision on mobility hubs

Image

Protecting those with dementia

Image

RCTC hosts Super Bowl party

Image

Driving near snowplows

Community Events