Little Britches Rodeo comes to North Iowa

Decorah, IA-- This Fourth of July weekend offered a journey back in time at Decorah's C-5 Arena. Throughout the wind-blown weekend, the expansive venue was thick with cowboys and cowgirls. The surrounding pastures were dotted with campers, horse trailers and horses. Tarynne Carlson runs the arena.

"We were really excited to have our first Little Britches Rodeo here at our facility in Decorah," Carlson said as she stood beside the busy food concession adjacent to the barrel racing arena. "Our kids are really involved in the youth rodeo in Wisconsin and we were happy to give the opportunity for the kids around the area to come and compete here at our facility."

Compete they did. Gifted riders coaxed their fleet-footed steeds to ever faster speeds as they navigated barrels in the appropriately named event, barrels. In an adjacent arena, so-called peewee riders galloped into the arena, lept off their horses, and snatched a ribbon tied to a goat's tail before sprinting from the arena in an event called goat undecorating.

All of the competition is preceded by a ton of hard work. Rodeo dad John Ollendicky is unfailingly proud of his daughter Calynn's work ethic.

"We live on a small farm as well," he said as he tacked up his daughter's horse, "The kids get a lot of chores that come along with that, but the horses require extra maintenance and chores and she takes care of everything."

This brings us to bulls. This reporter's son is a LIttle Britches Rodeo participant and one of his chosen pursuits is bull riding. He gave his old man a brief interview about how he approaches the sport.

"When you're up there climbing onto the bull, what runs through your mind?" I asked my cowboy son.

"Well, I don't want to be nervous," he said as he turned away from the camera. "I think about, well, nothing. I block everything out except for my mom and dad."

What the cowboy's dad notices at all of these rodeos are cowboys and cowgirls rooting for each other. They know their fellow competitors are competing against the clock or a beast rather than against their friends with whom they have so much in common.