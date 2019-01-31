Clear
WATCH: Hear how a Charles City woman reacted when she found out she's going to the Grammy Awards!

Sonia and Bob Hampton are going to the Grammy Awards courtesy of KIMT.

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 3:07 PM

Sonia and Bob Hampton, of Charles City, are going to the Grammy Awards courtesy of KIMT. Click on the video tab to hear the reaction when Sonia was told she won. 

Tracking an end to the light snow and a massive warm-up!
