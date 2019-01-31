WATCH: Hear how a Charles City woman reacted when she found out she's going to the Grammy Awards!

Sonia and Bob Hampton, of Charles City, are going to the Grammy Awards courtesy of KIMT. Click on the video tab to hear the reaction when Sonia was told she won.
