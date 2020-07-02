List of fireworks shows in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Most annual Independence Day fireworks shows have been cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are some still being held.

Iowa

Charles City – July 4. 10 pm at the southeast corner of town. The public is being encouraged to watch from their yards or open parking lots if trees are blocking your view. Please do not park along the roadway on South Grand Avenue or the Avenue of the Saints for your safety and that of others.

Clear Lake/Mason City – July 3. 10 pm at the North Iowa Fairgrounds. Parking will be available at the North Iowa Events Center with limited seating allowed in the grandstands. Physical distancing protocols will be followed as recommended by CG Public Health. Attendees are asked to arrive no more than a few hours prior to the show to allow for volunteers to direct parking. Food vendors will be available.

Hampton – July 3. Municipal Band plays at 8 pm. Fireworks at dusk west of the fairgrounds

Northwood – July 4. 10 pm. Fireworks at the airport.

Riceville – July 4. 10 pm. Annual fireworks show over the lake.

Rockwell – July 3. 10 pm. Fireworks will be launched adjacent to Chamber Acres. The show should be visible throughout town but parking will be allowed at Chamber Acres, please enter off Elm Street and abide by all social distancing guidelines.

Minnesota

Cannon Falls – July 4. Dusk. Cannon Valley Fairgrounds.

Dover – July 3. Dusk.

Grand Meadow – July 4. 9:30 pm. Off east and south corner of County Road 8.

Harmony – July 4. 9 pm. North Park.

Owatonna – July 4. 10 pm. Steele County Fairgrounds. Spectators will not be allowed in the grandstand but can watch from their vehicles.

Stewartville. July 4. Dusk. Residents asked to view the show from home if able.