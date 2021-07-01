List of 4th of July fireworks shows in North Iowa and SE Minnesota

4th OF JULY WEEKEND FIREWORKS IN NORTH IOWA AND SE MINNESOTA

IOWA

Buffalo Center – Sunday. North Iowa Sports Complex. Dusk.

Charles City – Sunday. 10 pm.

Clear Lake – Sunday. 10 pm.

Cresco – Sunday. Harvest Farm Campground Resort. 10 pm.

Crystal Lake – Sunday. 10 pm.

Hampton – Saturday. West of the fairgrounds. Dusk.

Mason City – Saturday. Mohawk Stadium. Municipal Band performance at 8:45 pm, followed by fireworks.

Mitchell – Saturday. Interstate Park. Dusk.

Northwood – Sunday. Fireworks at the airport. 10 pm.

Riceville – Sunday. Lake Hendricks. 10 pm.

MINNESOTA

Albert Lea – Sunday. Fountain Lake. 10 pm.

Austin – Sunday. Bandshell Park. 10 pm.

Blooming Prairie – Sunday. Victory Field Park. 10 pm.

Cannon Falls – Sunday. Cannon Valley Fair. Dusk.

Harmony – Sunday. North Park. Dusk.

Oronoco – Sunday. Oronoco Park. 10 pm.

Rochester – Sunday. Soldiers Field Park. 10 pm.

Stewartville – Sunday. Bear Cave Park. 10 pm.