List of 4th of July fireworks shows in North Iowa and SE Minnesota

4th OF JULY WEEKEND FIREWORKS IN NORTH IOWA AND SE MINNESOTA
IOWA
Buffalo Center – Sunday. North Iowa Sports Complex. Dusk.
Charles City – Sunday. 10 pm.
Clear Lake – Sunday. 10 pm.
Cresco – Sunday. Harvest Farm Campground Resort. 10 pm.
Crystal Lake – Sunday. 10 pm.
Hampton – Saturday. West of the fairgrounds. Dusk.
Mason City – Saturday. Mohawk Stadium. Municipal Band performance at 8:45 pm, followed by fireworks.
Mitchell – Saturday. Interstate Park. Dusk.
Northwood – Sunday. Fireworks at the airport. 10 pm.
Riceville – Sunday. Lake Hendricks. 10 pm.
MINNESOTA
Albert Lea – Sunday. Fountain Lake. 10 pm.
Austin – Sunday. Bandshell Park. 10 pm.
Blooming Prairie – Sunday. Victory Field Park. 10 pm.
Cannon Falls – Sunday. Cannon Valley Fair. Dusk.
Harmony – Sunday. North Park. Dusk.
Oronoco – Sunday. Oronoco Park. 10 pm.
Rochester – Sunday. Soldiers Field Park. 10 pm.
Stewartville – Sunday. Bear Cave Park. 10 pm.