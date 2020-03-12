Clear
List of coronavirus-related cancellations and postponements

Events large and small being rescheduled due to virus concerns.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 12:44 PM
Updated: Mar 12, 2020 1:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV 3 – The following is a list of events and activities in the KIMT viewing area are being cancelled or postponed due to concerned about COVID-19.

Storm Spotter Training Class set for 6:30 pm Thursday in Northwood is cancelled.  The National Weather Service says all such in-person training has been cancelled for postponed.

“The Gathering: Coming Together Around Local Food” scheduled for this Saturday, March 14, in Mason City has been cancelled.

The IHSSA Executive Committee has voted to cancel all state speech contests set for Saturday, March 14. The All-State Festival on March 30 at UNI is also being cancelled.

The Southeast Minnesota Chapter, Oncology Nursing Society has cancelled the Spring Learning Fair planned for Saturday, March 14, in Rochester.

Special Olympics Iowa is cancelling the 2020 Mid-Winter Tournament scheduled for March 13 - 14 in Iowa City.

The Giving Your Best Family Fair at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City on Saturday, March 14, has been postponed until September 12.

The 15th Annual Fundraiser to Benefit Legal Assistance of Olmsted County set for Saturday, March 14, has been postponed. A rescheduled date has not been announced.

The Board of the Rochester International Association has decided to postpone its World Festival, scheduled to take place on April 18, until a date in September 2020

