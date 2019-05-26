List of Memorial Day events in KIMT viewing area

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Here is a list of Memorial Day activities in the KIMT viewing area:

IOWA

BRITT

10:30 am services at Evergreen Cemetery.

BUFFALO CENTER

8:50 parade, starting at the intersection of 1st Street NW and 2nd Avenue.

9 am program at school auditorium, followed by a ceremony at Graceland Cemetery.

CHARLES CITY

10 am celebration on the front lawn of the Floyd County Courthouse.

CLEAR LAKE

9:30am program at Seawall followed by services at Clear Lake Cemetery.

CORWITH

10:30 am services at Corwith Cemetery.

CRESCO

8:45 am parade, starting at Fareway parking lot.

9 am ceremony at Howard County Courthouse.

7 pm Freedom Rock program.

FOREST CITY

10 am program at Civil Auditorium.

11 am brief program at Winnebago County Courthouse Square.

GARNER

10:30 am program at Central Park.

GOODELL

10:30 am program at Goodell Community Hall.

GRAFTON

10 am services at Grafton Cemetery.

HOWARD COUNTY

8:30 am services at St. Peter’s Lutheran, Calvary, and Saratoga cemeteries.

8:45 am services at Chester Hill Cemetery.

9 am program at Howard County Courthouse square, then New Oregon Cemetery and Vernon Bridge.

9:15 am services at Saetersdal Cemetery.

9:30 am services at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Protovin, then Holt Trinity and East cemeteries.

10 am program at Lime Springs Community Center, then Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

10 am program at Riceville Riverside Cemetery.

11 am parade in Elma, followed by a program at the Memorial Hall.

7 pm Freedom Rock program in Cresco.

KANAWHA

11 am to 1 pm Kanawha Firefighters Memorial Day Chicken BBQ in City Park.

LAKE MILLS

9:15 am salute at Arlington Veterans Park.

10 am program at Lake Mills Community School Auditorium.

MASON CITY

9:30 am program at St. Joseph Elmwood Cemetery.

NEW HAVEN

8 TO 8:30 am services at St. Peter’s Catholic Church Cemetery in New Haven.

OSAGE

5:30 to 6:30 am flag raising at the Osage Cemetery.

10 am parade along 3rd Street north to the cemetery.

10:30 am annual program at the cemetery.

ORCHARD

9:30 am services at Stillwater Cemetery.

10 am services at Howardville Cemetery.

11 am services at Orchard Cemetery.

PLYMOUTH

10:30 am parade, followed by services at the cemetery and a Memorial Day Lunch at the Fire Barn.

RAKE

10:45 am program at Zion Lutheran Church, concluding at Rake City Hall.

ROCK FALLS

5 pm program at Rock Falls Cemetery.

ROCKFORD

9:45 am wreath ceremonies at Veteran’s Monument in Central Park and Main Street Bridge.

10:30 am program at Riverside Cemetery.

ROCKWELL

9 am services at Rockwell Cemetery.

SAINT ANSGAR

8 am service at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, followed by tribute at Old Mill Bridge to veterans buried at sea.

8:30 am services at First Lutheran Cemetery.

9 am parade starting at the American Legion.

9:30 am program at the St. Ansgar Cemetery, followed by services at the Toeterville and Mitchell cemeteries.

STACYVILLE

8:45 am ceremony at Legion hall.

9:30 am services at Visitation Cemetery.

9:45 am services at Riverside Park.

10:15 am services at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

10:30 am services at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Wapsie.

11 am services in Liberty Cemetery in Little Cedar.

11:30 am services at Union Cemetery.

Noon services at Stacyville Cemetery.

12:15 pm services at Veterans Memorial.

12:30 pm program at Legion Hall.

SWALEDALE

11 am services at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

THOMPSON

11 am to 12:30 pm picnic at the Branding Iron, raising money for the Thompson Pool and Park.

THORNTON

10 am services at Veterans site east end of Main Street.

WODEN

9:30 am program at Woden Community Center.

MINNESOTA

ALBERT LEA

9 am ceremony at the Fountain Lake Dock.

10 am ceremony at Graceland Cemetery.

AUSTIN

6:50 am flag raising at VFW and American Legion.

7:45 am flag raising and program at Mower County Courthouse Veterans Memorial.

8:45 am parade starting on 4th Avenue NE.

9:30 am services at Oakwood Cemetery.

10:15 am ceremony at Horace Austin State Park Bridge for those buried at sea.

11 am services at Calvary Cemetery.

BATH

9:15 am services at St. Aiden’s Cemetery.

BYRON

8 am services at Othello Cemetery.

8:30 am services at Douglas Cemetery.

9 am services at Mount Hope Cemetery.

10 am services at Byron Cemetery.

CHATFIELD

8:30 am St. Mary’s Memorial Day Mass at Calvary Cemetery.

CLARKS GROVE

9 am services at Clarks Grove Baptist Cemetery.

DOVER AND EYOTA

9 am services at Evergreen Cemetery.

9:15 am services at St. Paul’s Church Cemetery.

9:30 am services at Viola Cemetery.

10 am services at Eyota Cemeteries.

10:45 am services at Veteran’s Memorial in Eyota.

11 am program at DEHS Auditorium.

HARTLAND

9 am program at Cross of Glory Lutheran Church.

GENEVA

10:15 am services at Geneva Community Cemetery.

LANESBORO

10 am program at Lanesboro Community Center.

MOWER COUNTY

8 am services at Immanuel Lutheran and Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

8:35 am services at Racine-Salem Cemetery.

8:50 am services at Sumner Cemetery.

9 am services at bridge south of Adams on County Road 7.

9:10 am services at Hamilton Cemetery.

9:35 am services at Frankford Cemetery.

9:30 am services at St. John’s Cemetery in Johnsburg.

9:40 am services at Bear Creek Cemetery.

10:15 am services at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Rose Creek.

10:15 am program at Grand Meadow High School.

11 am services at Little Cedar Cemetery in Adams.

11:15 am services at Grand Meadow Cemetery.

11:30 am services at St. Finbarr’s Cemetery.

11:45 am services at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Adams.

11:45 am services at Dexter Cemetery.

Noon lunch at Little Cedar Lutheran Church.

12:05 pm services at Zion Lutheran Church.

12:30 pm services at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.

12:45 pm services at Hoflanda Cemetery.

1 pm flag disposal at Legion Post 146.

PETERSON

10 am program and meatball dinner at Historic Bandstand in City Park.

ROCHESTER

9:45am procession from Central Park along 1st Avenue.

10:30 am program at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial.

Noon ceremony at Center Street East Bridge to honor those buried at sea.

12:30 pm services at Oakwood Cemetery.

12:30 pm services at Calvary.

12:45 pm services at Grandview

1:15 pm services at Farm Hill.

1:30 pm services at Fisherman Inn.

1:30 pm services at Marion.

2:15 pm services at Fairview.

2:15 pm services at Quarry Hill Park West.

2:30 pm services at Pleasant Prairie

2:45 pm services at St. Bridget.

3:30 pm Services at Oakwood #2

SPRING VALLEY

9:45 am services at Veterans Memorial.

10 am ceremony at Spring Valley community Center, including Spring Valley Bridge Salute to those lost at sea.

STEWARTVILLE

10 parade starts at Griffin-Gray Funeral home, followed by program at Woodlawn Cemetery.

WASIOJA

11:15 am Civil War Commemoration at Wasioja Seminary Ruins County Park.