ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A vehicle smashed into a liquor store Wednesday, causing thousands of dollars in damage.
It happened around noon at Cheers Liquor on West Main Street. The owner says she was training a new employee when the accident happened. She says the driver apparently pushed down on the gas instead of the brake pedal.
An estimated $5,000 in damage was done to the store. The owner says this is the second time this has happened and neither instance involved alcohol.
Related Content
- Liquor store smashed in Albert Lea
- Albert Lea farm equipment store abruptly closes
- Albert Lea stabber sentenced
- Albert Lea police investigate shooting
- Albert Lea's Glazier picks Iowa
- Camper fire in Albert Lea
- Prison for Albert Lea burglar
- Art installation in Albert lea
- Flames destroy Albert Lea garage
- Forklift fire in Albert Lea
Scroll for more content...