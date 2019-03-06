Liquor store smashed in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A vehicle smashed into a liquor store Wednesday, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

It happened around noon at Cheers Liquor on West Main Street. The owner says she was training a new employee when the accident happened. She says the driver apparently pushed down on the gas instead of the brake pedal.

An estimated $5,000 in damage was done to the store. The owner says this is the second time this has happened and neither instance involved alcohol.