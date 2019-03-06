Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Male found dead on Olmsted County road had multiple gunshot wounds Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Liquor store smashed in Albert Lea

Vehicle slams into store around noon.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 4:23 PM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2019 4:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A vehicle smashed into a liquor store Wednesday, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

It happened around noon at Cheers Liquor on West Main Street. The owner says she was training a new employee when the accident happened. She says the driver apparently pushed down on the gas instead of the brake pedal.

An estimated $5,000 in damage was done to the store. The owner says this is the second time this has happened and neither instance involved alcohol.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 5°
Rochester
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 0°
Tracking rebounding temperatures and our ever-changing big weekend storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Home Invasion and Sexual Assault Arrest

Image

The Cost of Winter

Image

Car crashes into liquor store

Image

Emergency Preparedness

Image

Tracking Light Snow Showers Thursday

Image

Highway 14 Project moves forward

Image

Survey results are in

Image

Big agenda at Mason City City Council

Image

Playoff basketball highlights from Tuesday

Image

Helping Music Man Square

Community Events