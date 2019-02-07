Lions Club and Kiwanis form partnership in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Mason City Evening Lions Club is teaming up with the River City Kiwanis Club to run the annual BBQ Chicken Dinner during Cannonball Day.
Calling this agreement a first for both organizations in Iowa, the clubs say they hope it will raise thousands more dollars to help kids and community members in North Iowa. The Mason City Evening Lions Club says the BBQ Chicken Dinner has been its largest fundraiser and has grown so much they needed a partner to manage it.
The dinner is scheduled for June 29.
Mason City Evening Lions Club meets the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month, September through May at 6:30PM and once a month in June, July and August.
River City Kiwanis Club meets every Friday morning from 6:30-7:30am at Hy-Vee East.
