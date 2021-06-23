Rochester Lions Club preparing to display flags for Independence Day

ROCHESTER, Minn.- With Independence Day around the corner, the Lions Club is preparing to be hard at work. The organization will be displaying American flags on people's lawns, as part of its "Lions Avenues of Flags" program.

"People volunteer to donate $40 to the Lions for our various projects and in return, the Lions do a service," says the program's project coordinator Dean Swanson.

Swanson has been displaying the flags around Rochester neighborhoods since 2010. He puts them on people's lawns five times a year for holidays such as Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Veteran's Day.

"What we do is right in line with the front door, 18 inches from the curb, we put an insert. That insert goes into the ground and then we come with a 10-foot pole with a flag on it. We just slip that flag right into that insert."

The flags aren't just to show patriotism but to honor current and past troops. Swanson usually goes to Herold Flags to purchase them. Just like last year, it will be a challenge trying to find each one, due to a shortage at the store.

"I'm short of flags to sell myself and on occasion, I haven't had any for the Lions as well but we're getting there," explains owner Lee Herold.

The Lions Club will be donating over 600 flags this Independence Day. Anyone who ordered one will receive it.