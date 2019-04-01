MASON CITY, Iowa – A man stole over $1,000 worth of tools from Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City is pleading guilty.
Timothy Charles Williams, 29 of Springville, was arrested on November 6. Law enforcement says he stuffed a bunch of tools inside a mail box package, then taped up the package, bought the mail box, and left the store without paying for the tools.
Williams entered a guilty plea Monday to 2nd degree theft. His sentencing is set for May 13.
Related Content
- Linn County man pleads guilty to Mason City tool theft
- Mason City man pleads not guilty to bike theft sting
- Tool thief pleads guilty in Winnebago County
- Mason City man pleads guilty to trespass
- Guilty plea in Mason City jewelry theft
- Guilty pleas in Mason City theft
- Mason City man pleads guilty in Floyd County chase
- Mason City couple pleads guilty to forgery
- Teen pleads guilty to Mason City gunfire
- Rochester man pleads guilty to chainsaw theft
Scroll for more content...