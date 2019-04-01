Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Linn County man pleads guilty to Mason City tool theft

Timothy Williams Timothy Williams

Arrested in November after stealing from Mills Fleet Farm.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 7:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man stole over $1,000 worth of tools from Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City is pleading guilty.

Timothy Charles Williams, 29 of Springville, was arrested on November 6. Law enforcement says he stuffed a bunch of tools inside a mail box package, then taped up the package, bought the mail box, and left the store without paying for the tools.

Williams entered a guilty plea Monday to 2nd degree theft. His sentencing is set for May 13.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
It's not an April Fools' joke..tracking snow tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Rain Becoming Snow/Mix Overnight

Image

Sharing the Gift of Life

Image

Rochester Schools Looking to the Future

Image

Police shortage

Image

Staying safe in a rideshare

Image

Gold Cross no longer

Image

United leaves privatized system

Image

Raising money for clean drinking water for Sudan

Image

House damaged in fire

Image

MercyOne: Risk factors connected to AFib

Community Events