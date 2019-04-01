Linn County man pleads guilty to Mason City tool theft

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man stole over $1,000 worth of tools from Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City is pleading guilty.

Timothy Charles Williams, 29 of Springville, was arrested on November 6. Law enforcement says he stuffed a bunch of tools inside a mail box package, then taped up the package, bought the mail box, and left the store without paying for the tools.

Williams entered a guilty plea Monday to 2nd degree theft. His sentencing is set for May 13.