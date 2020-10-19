Linn County jail death blamed on 'medical episode'

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa sheriff says an unidentified medical episode led to the death of a woman in the Linn County Jail the same day she was arrested on suspicion of theft and other counts.

Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner said in a news release Monday that the exact cause of 59-year-old Jacqueline Marie Bridges' death will be determined later by the state medical examiner. Bridges, of Cedar Rapids, was found dead in her cell Saturday afternoon after her family posted bond to have her released.

Gardner says he had been arrested earlier in the day on suspicion of theft, money laundering and financial exploitation of a dependent adult.