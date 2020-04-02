Are you one of the many who are out of work due to the Coronavirus? You aren't alone.
If you are looking for unemployment information in Minnesota, click here.
If you are looking for unemployment information in Iowa, click here.
Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info
Related Content
- Looking for unemployment information in Minnesota or Iowa? We can help
- Unemployment inches up in February in Minnesota
- Iowa's unemployment rate steady at 2.9 percent
- Iowa unemployment rate up slightly to 2.6%
- Unemployment rates down nationwide
- New applicants for unemployment given assigned day in Minnesota
- Iowa unemployment rate drops to 3 percent, lowest since 2001
- Iowa unemployment drops to 2.8 percent, 5th lowest in US
- Iowa ties with Hawaii for nation's lowest unemployment rate
- Iowa now holds nation's lowest unemployment rate at 2.4%
Scroll for more content...