Looking for unemployment information in Minnesota or Iowa? We can help

Are you one of the many who are out of work due to the Coronavirus? You aren't alone.

If you are looking for unemployment information in Minnesota, click here.

If you are looking for unemployment information in Iowa, click here.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info