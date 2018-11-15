Clear

Lineup for 2019 Tree Town Festival announced

Lineup includes mix of well-known headliners, as well as female, classic and local acts

FOREST CITY, Iowa - For fans of Forest City's annual Tree Town Music Festival, you don't have to wait anymore to find out who's going to be at next year's festival.

Toby Keith, Jake Owen and Dierks Bentley will be headlining the festival that runs May 23-26 at Heritage Park, while also including classic acts like Trace Adkins, Tracy Lawrence and Little Texas, female acts Lauren Alaina, Lindsay Ell and Stephanie Quayle, and up and coming artists like Brandon Lay, Jimmie Allen and Morgan Wallen, and Iowa act Jesse Allen.

This is the second year that Lexia Chamryk is managing the festival, and is committed to making sure Tree Town keeps moving forward and has a great turnout.

"We came in in February, the event was in May, short turn around for new management and it was a lot at once. But we pulled it off, and the event went amazing, so this year, being on top of everything and making sure everybody getting involved this year is incredible. Ticket sales, we're hoping go really well this year."

And she's also wanting to make it bigger and better each year.

"We've been doing this for a long time. Strong managing partners, we're coming in turning this around, making sure everything is positive on the up and up, and it's already turned around a lot, so just excited to keep growing that."

New management took over the festival from founders Dave and Gary DeWaard of Forest City, who announced that they would no longer organize it in January of this year.

