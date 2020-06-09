Lime scooters are coming back to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - You'll see Lime scooters zipping around downtown again starting Wednesday, but there are a few things you need to be aware of before hopping on one to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Rochester City Council approved the contract with Lime to launch 200 scooters and 25 e-bikes. The hope is this will help residents get around safely during the on-going pandemic. If you choose to ride a scooter, Lime is asking you to be cautious of the germs you could potentially be spreading. To eliminate that, it's recommended you wear gloves while riding, use hand sanitizer and ride by yourself to practice social distancing. One woman said she'll also take it a step further when it comes to sanitizing. "I'll probably bring my own wipes and just cleanse them down before," said Amber Glawe. "Just so I feel better about it, you know, don't have to worry about it."

You can only ride a Lime scooter on the street or in bike lanes. Lime is launching a new sidewalk detection technology in Rochester to prevent any riding on sidewalks. If the feedback is positive, the city might bring in an additional 100 scooters and 25 e-bikes.