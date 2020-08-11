Lime launches JUMP electric bikes in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Lime, known for the bright green scooters, acquired the brand JUMP in May of this year. Rochester is now the 4th U.S. city to launch JUMP bikes since the acquisition.

Lime dropped 5 red bikes over the weekend, and is expected to drop up to 25 by the end of the week. If popular enough, the city could get up to 50 bikes.

They're found, rented, and used the same way as the scooters, by using the Lime phone app. The price is the same as the scooters: 41 to unlock, and $.29 per minute to ride. People on a food voucher program can get reduced rates.

Lime was recently a part of a study analyzing research on COVID-19, and found that shared bikes and scooters were the safest publicly-available transport option to avoid contracting the disease. Click here to read.

Rochester's free bikeshare program run out of the library is on hold because of the pandemic, but Destination Medical Center tells KIMT the plan is to bring it back as soon as safely possible.