Lime Springs man sentenced for threatening police

OSAGE, Iowa – A plea deal is reached by a man accused of drunkenly threatening to kill law enforcement.

Dalton Lee Mulhern Meyer, 22 of Lime Springs, pleaded guilty to interference with official acts for the October 13 incident where Osage police say they helped an apparently drunk Meyer check into a hotel and he responded by acting like he wanted to fight and threatening to kill the officers.

Charges of public intoxication and assault on persons in certain occupations against Meyer have been dismissed.

He’s been sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for time served, and must pay a $315 fine.