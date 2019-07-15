Lime Springs man pleads not guilty to federal gun crimes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Lime Springs man arrested after eight years as a federal fugitive is pleading not guilty.

Michael Duane Strain was indicted in 2011 on two counts of felony in possession of firearms. He was finally caught in Montana in early July after a tip led authorities to find Strain on a Crow Indian reservation.

He’s accused of possessing 13 various rifles, shotguns, and pistols between November 2010 and July 2011 after being convicted of possession explosives and contempt of court.

His trial is now set to begin on September 16 in Cedar Rapids Federal Court.