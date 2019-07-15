Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lime Springs man pleads not guilty to federal gun crimes

Arrested in Montana after years as a fugitive.

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 4:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Lime Springs man arrested after eight years as a federal fugitive is pleading not guilty.

Michael Duane Strain was indicted in 2011 on two counts of felony in possession of firearms. He was finally caught in Montana in early July after a tip led authorities to find Strain on a Crow Indian reservation.

He’s accused of possessing 13 various rifles, shotguns, and pistols between November 2010 and July 2011 after being convicted of possession explosives and contempt of court.

His trial is now set to begin on September 16 in Cedar Rapids Federal Court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Albert Lea
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Austin
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Charles City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Rochester
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Tracking Heat and Isolated Storm Chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How To Prevent a Heat Emergency

Image

Setting Up For Floyd County Fair After Tornadoes

Image

My Money Community Spotlight: Hiawatha Homes, part 2

Image

Tracking More Heat & Chances for Severe Weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking more heat & severe weather risks

Image

StormTeam3 - We Track Storms

Image

Racing sail boats on Clear Lake

Image

Rochester restaurant hosts 'Dairy Farmer Appreciation Day'

Image

Iowa DOT planning intersection reconstruction

Image

Summer heat creating a hidden danger on playgrounds

Community Events