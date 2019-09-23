Clear

Lime Springs man pleads guilty to more child sex crimes

Second time pleading guilty to such offenses recently.

CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man is pleading guilty to more sex crimes involving children.

Dustin Chad Ruggeberg, 20 of Lime Springs, has entered guilty pleas to telephone dissemination of obscene materials to minors and indecent contact with a child. Ruggeberg was accused of stripping an 11-year-old female in September 2016, forcing her to put on a maid outfit, then making her dance around while he recorded her on video. Ruggeberg was also accused of approaching three girls at Lime Springs City Park in June 2019 and touching them sexually over their clothing.

A sentencing hearing is set for October 14.

Ruggeberg was previously given two years of supervised probation about pleading guilty to sexually abusing a 13-year-old child in August 2015.

