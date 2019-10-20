Lime Springs man gets probation for indecent contact with children

CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man gets suspended sentences for sex crimes involving children.

Dustin Chad Ruggeberg, 20 of Lime Springs, pleaded guilty to telephone dissemination of obscene materials and three counts of indecent contact with a child. He’s received a suspended sentence and two years of probation on each count.

Ruggeberg was accused of stripping an 11-year-old female in September 2016 and forcing her to put on a maid outfit, then making her dance around while he recorded her on video. Ruggeberg was also accused of approaching three girls at Lime Springs City Park in June 2019 and touching them sexually over their clothing.

Ruggeberg previously got two years of supervised probation for pleading guilty to sexually abusing a 13-year-old child in August 2015.