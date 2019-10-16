Clear

Lime Springs fugitive convicted after two day federal trial

Defended himself in court.

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 8:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Acting as his own attorney didn’t work out the way a long time North Iowa fugitive hoped.

Michael Duane Strain, 62 of Lime Springs, was found guilty Wednesday of two counts of possession of a firearm as a felon. His trial in Cedar Rapids Federal Court started on Tuesday.

Strain was indicted in 2011 after federal agents searched his home and said they found 13 various rifles, shotguns, and pistols along with thousands of rounds of ammunition. Strain eluded arrest for almost eight years until a tip led law enforcement to arrest him on the Crow Indian Reservation in Montana.

Court documents stated Strain intended to defend himself at trial as a so-called sovereign citizen, a label used by people who claim federal laws do not apply to them.

No sentencing date has been set.

