Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

Lime Springs cleans up damage from EF-1 tornado

Resident say their families are safe.

Posted: May. 27, 2019 10:53 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

LIME SPRINGS, IOWA - After an EF-1 tornado roared through their town, neighbors pitched in to help clean up. The roads are littered with branches and leaves. Skidloaders, trucks, and trailers move in and out of yards and streets hauling away debris.

Keith Clomp says he and his wife took shelter on their dining room floor, covering themselves with a blanket, because their home doesn't have a basement. A tree fell in his yard, taking down a powerline and landing on his truck. Otherwise, his home is untouched. "Couple gusts of wind and a big roar and in 30 seconds it was over," he says.

On the same street, the tornado peeled shingles off of Brenda Roethler's house and a tree fell on her LP tank. "My house started shaking and I tried to get to the basement and I couldn't because I couldn't take any steps correctly because my house was seriously bouncing on its foundation. It was bad," she says.

Just outside of town, the buildings on Nathanael Dohlman's farm are severely damaged. Miraculously, all of his roughly 3,000 pigs are safe and being transported to a different location. He says losing them would have been "devastating... You take it in strides I guess. you take the situation at hand and you run with it so it is what it is, no one got hurt, the animals are ok, the buildings will be replaced."

Right by Dohlman's farm, a wind turbine lost one of its blades. The blade ripped to pieces and is scattered in a field.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Tracking a soggy Memorial Day.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tornado Damages Homes and County Buildings

Image

Tornado touches down in Riceville, damages home

Image

Taking a look at the Tornado damage in Lime Springs

Image

Chris' Monday PM Forecast 5/27

Image

Civil War Commemoration on Memorial Day

Image

Afghanistan veteran speaks at ceremony

Image

Wreath ceremony remembers those buried at sea

Image

All Veterans Center hosts Memorial Day event

Image

Storm damage near Riceville

Image

Charles City family displaced by storm

Community Events