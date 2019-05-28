Lime Springs cleans up damage from EF-1 tornado

LIME SPRINGS, IOWA - After an EF-1 tornado roared through their town, neighbors pitched in to help clean up. The roads are littered with branches and leaves. Skidloaders, trucks, and trailers move in and out of yards and streets hauling away debris.

Keith Clomp says he and his wife took shelter on their dining room floor, covering themselves with a blanket, because their home doesn't have a basement. A tree fell in his yard, taking down a powerline and landing on his truck. Otherwise, his home is untouched. "Couple gusts of wind and a big roar and in 30 seconds it was over," he says.

On the same street, the tornado peeled shingles off of Brenda Roethler's house and a tree fell on her LP tank. "My house started shaking and I tried to get to the basement and I couldn't because I couldn't take any steps correctly because my house was seriously bouncing on its foundation. It was bad," she says.

Just outside of town, the buildings on Nathanael Dohlman's farm are severely damaged. Miraculously, all of his roughly 3,000 pigs are safe and being transported to a different location. He says losing them would have been "devastating... You take it in strides I guess. you take the situation at hand and you run with it so it is what it is, no one got hurt, the animals are ok, the buildings will be replaced."

Right by Dohlman's farm, a wind turbine lost one of its blades. The blade ripped to pieces and is scattered in a field.