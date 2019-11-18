Lime Creek Nature Center to undergo remodeling

MASON CITY, Iowa - Lime Creek Nature Center is about to undergo a massive remodeling project. Visitors can expect some new, interactive displays that both kids and adults will enjoy.
Old favorites will be getting a fresh look. There will be exhibits about geology in the county, pollinators, and wetlands.
Mike Webb, the director of Lime Creek Nature center said, "We're excited to be able to do the new updates. To be able to provide better educational opportunities for the visitors. Give the visitors something to do and keep them here longer and associate what we have in the building to the trails that we have out there."
The nature center has raised about $380,000 from an estate and from donations. Remodeling will begin on November 30th and should be finished up by December 8th. Offices for the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board will remain open during this time.
