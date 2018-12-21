Clear
Lime Creek Nature Center asking for donations for makeover project

Remodel includes upgrading exhibits and aquariums

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 8:47 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - A North Iowa nature center is planning a makeover, but needs the public's help for funding.

The Lime Creek Nature Center is planning to add new museum-quality interactive exhibits to its main floor, which will showcase native animals, habitats and geology of the area, as well as upgrading their aquariums. While a large portion of funding for the project will come from the Maxine Sanberg Memorial Fund and private donors, there is still another $100,000 needed for renovations, which is expected to cost around $385,000 altogether.

County Conservation Board Director Mike Webb says that, with the exception of an addition to their auditorium, the center has largely remained the same since it opened in 1984, and it was simply time for an upgrade.

"A lot of the displays have been changed out a little bit, but...the nature center's been here 30+ years, so we just figured it was time to do a major upgrade to the nature center."

With the upgrades, he's hopeful that more visitors will come over, and return more often.

"They keep coming back to see different things and that'll encourage them to use the outdoor areas, use the nine miles of trails we have, see some of the features that we highlight in here that are on this property, go out and see those while they're here also."

Donations can be made to the center, in person or by mail via check.

Depending on donations, renovations are anticipated to be completed by December of next year.

