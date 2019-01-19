Lime Creek Nature Center Winter Festival attracts people despite cold weather

Clear
Lime Creek Nature Center hosts annual Winter Festival

Posted: Jan. 19, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – Despite the snow and downright cold weather, it didn’t keep people away from the Lime Creek Nature Center.

The conservation center welcomed the public today for its annual Winter Festival. That is where they could try skiing, snow biking, making candles, and much more.

Elizabeth DeVries says it was nice to finally get outside and enjoy some winter weather.

“I can’t complain this year, it’s been pretty good so far,” said DeVries. “50 degrees a few weeks ago was nice but every once in a while, winter is alright.”

Perhaps one of the most popular attraction of the day was snow biking.

“One of the biggest things people have been trying that they're not used to are the fat-tire bikes,” Chad Colby, a volunteer told KIMT. “The snow conditions are a little more difficult for that and so we're seeing people that are used to cycling but not necessarily out on the snow so they're giving that a whirl and most people are liking it.”

