Limb Lab recognized as a 'hot' company

The company creates custom prosthetics and orthotics for people who are missing or have limited use of their limbs.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 7:00 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This month, Limb Lab was recognized as an innovative health company by J.P. Morgan at its annual conference. The company also grabbed the number 17 spot on the Observer's '20 Hottest Health Start-Ups in Flyover Tech at the 37th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference." They were among 8 Minnesota companies to find themselves on the list.

Prosthetist and founder Brandon Sampson says he's grateful for the recognition of the company he has built. "Not only a testament to our great team that we've assembled over the last 5 years of limb lab's existence, but also really what makes us be better every day, which is meeting with the clients that choose to come to limb lab who are looking for ways to improve their functional goals," he says.

