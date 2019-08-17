Limb Lab's Reaching Out on a Limb Charity Golf Tournament helps locally and globally

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Saturday, Limb Lab held its annual charity golf tournament Reaching Out on a Limb at Willow Creek Golf Course. Proceeds go towards the Limb Lab Foundation, which allows Limb Lab to design and make custom prosthetics and orthotics for people all over the world for free or at low cost.

"I really like them. They work really well and I can run and play and do the stuff a normal kid can do. I can ride a bike, play sports, and I don't have to take them off to run and play," says Hunter Gifford about his leg braces. He accidentally left his old braces at a Rochester Park and wasn't able to find them. Insurance wouldn't pay for new ones until the next year, so Limb Lab stepped in and made him new braces for free.

Rusheka Goodhall is one of roughly 50 people in Jamaica Limb Lab has helped. On Wednesday, Echo Church helped her fly to Rochester to be fitted with a new prosthetic leg. Her leg was amputated at age 3, she received her first Limb Lab prosthesis at 6, and is now fitted with a new leg at age 9 to keep up with her growth. "Thank you Limb Lab for everything you've done for us. I hope god bless you. I hope you do a lot more things for other persons," says Rusheka.

Rusheka and Hunter both gave input in the design of their devices. Hunter opted for a rainbow tie-dye like design, while Rusheka chose a flower pattern.

Roughly 150 golfers participated on Saturday.