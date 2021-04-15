Limb Lab uses live mannequins to raise awareness for limb loss

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Live mannequins filled the sidewalks and the window displays as Limb Lab raised money and awareness for limb loss Thursday. Dressed in morph suits and holding signs with the mottos 'be aware' and 'limbspiration,' the goal was to educate the community.

April is Limb Loss Awareness Month. According to the company's press release, 2.1 million people live with limb loss and an average of 507 people lose a limb every day.

Meghan Erickson, one of the mannequins, said it's important to raise awareness and not be afraid to have those conversations.

"Maybe it isn't as taboo or a difficult conversation as some people think and I think a lot of us are open to educating the public about what limb difference is, how it's affected us and like what you can do to just be accommodating to limb difference," she said.

Erickson said the goal is to make Limb Loss Awareness Month more known. The Limb Lab Foundation is aiming to raise $10,000.