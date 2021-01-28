Lilly Luft named Dan Gable Ms. Wrestler of the Year Award nominee

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Charles City’s Lilly Luft has plenty of reasons to be celebrating this week. First and foremost, the sophomore won her first wrestling state championship this past weekend.

“I set a goal last year to win a state title and I fell a little short so that just gave me so much more drive and motivation for this year. I finally got it done,” Luft said.

Luft is no stranger to the sport. Her late brother, Logan, had a deep passion for wrestling. Immediately after her championship match was over, Luft could be seen pointing up to the skies.

“He was there with me every step of the way. We won that state title together so it was just a huge honor and great opportunity. I loved every moment of it.”

Now that she has a state championship on her resume, she has even more goals she hopes to accomplish.

“Now knowing what I can accomplish, it’s just going to give me that much more motivation and grit to keep going hard and try to get that (second and) third state title.”

Luft recently learned that she has been named a nominee for the Dan Gable Ms. Wrestler of the Year Award.

“It’s a huge honor to be listed among some of the best wrestlers in the state. A lot of them have been wrestling their whole lives or since they were really little. To be wrestling for just two years and be listed among them is a pretty great honor,” Luft said.

On Thursday, Luft led the poll with 1,282 (32.87%) votes, ahead of Mariah Webster from Colfax-Mingo who had 1,063 (27.26%) votes.

“It would be awesome,” she said about the thought of winning the award. “For me to be able to win, it would be so humbling and knowing that I have so many supporters out there. It would just be awesome.”

To vote for Lilly Luft as the Dan Gable Ms. Wrestler of the Year, click here.