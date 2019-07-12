Lights for Liberty vigil takes place in ALbert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn- Over 700 Lights for Liberty vigils are being held across the U.S. Friday.

The protest is to bring awareness to the Trump administration immigration policies.

In Minnesota, Families Belong Together put together a vigil in Albert Lea at the Freeborn County Detention Center.

Angie Hanson believes strongly in protecting immigrants. She says the conditions reported at our southern border have prompted thousands across the nation to say 'no more'.

“ Children are being held without toothbrushes, changes of clothes it's just horrible,” Hanson said.

Hanson plans on attending the vigil in Albert Lea.

"We need to speak up for the most vulnerable, Hanson said. “ People are seeking asylum which is not a crime in the U.S."

Albert Lea resident Keshwna Williams feels for those parents struggling to get into the united states.

"I'm a mom of three and I can't imagine having one of them stripped away not knowing their whereabouts our their status," Williams said.

While says she is not planning on attending Friday nights vigil she believes speaking out is the right thing to do.

The freeborn county detention center contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement also known as ICE. The center is among hundreds across the country housing immigrants and in turn, they receive a fee. This is one of the reasons why this location was chosen for Friday's vigil.

Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag says the facility does not hold families but only adult males. He further explained this facility has some of the best conditions.

"We are providing the best healthcare, Freitag said. “ They get to talk with their families almost without restrictions. they are provided good meals, they get to watch Netflix, it's comfortable it's safe."

Freitag says at the end of the day law enforcement across the nation is just doing their jobs.

"We are still a country of rules and laws," Freitag said.