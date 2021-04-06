Lightning strike blamed for fire at home of Charles City firefighter

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A Charles City firefighter's house was struck by lightning early Tuesday.

The Charles City Fire Department said it happened at 2198 Old Highway Rd. southeast of Charles City.

"Occupants of the home were home at the time of the lightning strike and subsequent fire. They both were able to escape without injury, and no injuries to firefighters were reported on scene," the department said.

The home is owned by Russell Bornstein, who is a 20-year veteran firefighter of the Charles City Fire Department.

Most of the fire was contained to the attic but the rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage.