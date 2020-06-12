Lighted fountain stolen from Stewarville park

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – Law enforcement is looking for a lighted fountain stolen from Lake Florence Park.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says the theft was reported around 10 am Thursday and a deputy met with a Stewartville parks employee. The thieves apparently cut the live electrical wire that powers the fountain, risking electrocution, and made off with it between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Authorities say it would take $14,000 to $16,000 to replace and reinstall the fountain.

The Sheriff’s Office says a Facebook post offering a similar fountain for sale appears to be a joke.

Anyone with information may contact the Sheriff’s Office, anonymously, through the Rochester/Olmsted Crimestoppers either online or by called 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).