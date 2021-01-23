Light Up the Night to return to Mason City in 2021

MASON CITY, Iowa – The first annual “Light Up the Night” event is being called a “resounding success.”

30 creative displays utilizing thousands of lights too over the North Iowa Event Center for eight nights in December. Organizer Alpha Media says over 3,500 vehicles drove through the illuminated exhibit and proceeds from the vent were split between Crisis Intervention Center, Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, and Toys for Tots.

“I am very proud of our Alpha Media Mason City staff for giving their time and talents to create and work this event,” says Market Manager Dalena Barz. “The power of our radio stations and the generosity of our sponsors and community is overwhelming. Plans are already underway for Alpha Media’s 2021 “Light Up the Night” event!”

Alpha Media operates rations KGLO-AM, KIAI-FM, KLSS-FM, KRIB AM-FM, and KYTC-FM in the Mason City area.