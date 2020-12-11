'Light Up The Night' glows with Christmas cheer

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a long standing holiday tradition. Packing the family in the car and heading out to take in all the twinkling glow of the Christmas lights around town.

The North Iowa Events Center is your one-stop shop for holiday lights this season, with a drive through display called 'Light Up The Night.'

It only costs $10 per car to get in. Proceeds from the light display go to several local organizations, including Toys for Tots, Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, and Crisis Intervention Service.

Mary Ingham, Executive Director of Crisis Intervention Service told KIMT News 3 about how the proceeds will help them, help others.

All of the funds raised from the event will be used directly for client assistance. So, the funds that we use to help people pay their utility bills or rent. Things like groceries, gas cards," said Ingham.



If you missed the light show on Friday night, they'll also be open on Saturday night, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. You can also check them out on December 17-19 and then again on the 26th and 27th.