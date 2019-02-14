Clear
On Valentine's Day, it's life's last love song for a woman in north Iowa

A local woman is spending her final Valentine's Day surrounded by family, love and song.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 8:03 PM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 8:03 PM
Posted By: Katie Huinker

MASON CITY, Iowa - Valentine’s Day is of course a day to celebrate love, but for many it's not necessarily a happy day. After fighting cancer for 7 years, Melva Indvik is living out her final days at Mercy One North Iowa Hospice. On Thursday, she and her family got a special surprise.
“We were informed this morning that they would be coming and singing to my mother-in-law this Valentine’s Day,” says Annette Carlson.
Choir students at Newman Catholic Schools deliver these singing valentines each year along with a long-stemmed rose to raise money for their choir program. This year they added a song: "You Are My Sunshine”.
Melva and her husband, Lowell, were the sunshine in each other's lives until Lowell died last October in the very same room.
“They had a beautiful, beautiful, strong relationship, and were married for many years,” says Carlson.
During a very difficult time, it's something Carlson and their family find peace in.
“The last few months have been very challenging for her and as we reminisce about Lowell you can tell she's anxious to be with him,” she says.
A Valentine's Day filled with love no matter the phase in life.
According to those at Newman, students delivered more than 65 singing valentines to people in Mason City today.

Tracking blowing snow tonight and overnight, already impacting travel.
