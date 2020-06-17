'Lifeline: Portraits of Rochester Essential Workers' coming to the Rochester Art Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Beginning July 1st, you'll be able to go to the Rochester Art Center and see portraits of essential workers from the community created by local artists.

It's part of the new exhibit, 'Lifeline: Portraits of Rochester Essential Workers.' KIMT got the chance to talk to a local artist, Anna Canfield about her portrait. She's creating Dr. Matthew Hernandez and he's a good friend of hers. Canfield said this project touches her heart because she used to work at Mayo Clinic herself. She said it'll be awesome to be able to show the people of Rochester that these are just a few of the faces working tirelessly everyday to save lives. "I just thought it was a nice way to kind of honor them and say this is who they are," explained Canfield. "They're essential all the time, but especially now."

The staff at RAC wanted to find a way to give back to healthcare workers while also getting the community involved, so people were able to nominate these essential workers for the exhibit. There were 18 different Rochester artists paired up with healthcare workers to make their portraits and tell their stories.

The exhibit will be at the art center starting July 1st and will be there for four months.