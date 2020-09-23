LifeServe Blood Centers testing for COVID-19 antibody

MASON CITY, Iowa - Giving blood anytime soon? You might have the opportunity to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

Donors who are giving blood at LifeServe Blood Centers' mobile blood drives or donor centers across Iowa have the option to test for the antibody, in the effort to fight against the coronavirus. (It's important to note that this is not a diagnostic test that will determine if you have the virus.) LifeServe is partnering with Iowa State University's Research Laboratory and the State of Iowa's Public Health Department by sharing results from those who opt in in order to better understand the spread of the virus.

Since LifeServe began testing for the antibody in August, community relations coordinator Claire DeRoin says there's been quite an interest from donors.

"We have seen lots of donors opt in and say yes to do that testing."

In addition, donors with the antibodies present are eligible to donate convalescent plasma, which has been shown to be an effective treatment for critically ill COVID-19 hospital patients.

"There are a lot of moving parts involved, but it's something we're doing that's good for the state. Everyone involved is so enthusiastic about providing that information to the researchers and finding more convalescent plasma donors. It's a win-win for everybody."

If you would like to be tested, an appointment is required. For more information, click here. Results are expected to be posted to LifeServe's secure online blood donor portal within 5-7 business days.